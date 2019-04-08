White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Checks out of lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
For the third time in four days, the White Sox will face off against a left-handed starting pitcher (Blake Snell), resulting in Sanchez moving to the bench. Platoon mate Jose Rondon will fill in for Sanchez at second base and will bat seventh for the White Sox.
