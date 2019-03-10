White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects three hits
Sanchez went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Rangers.
Sanchez is seeing the ball well this spring as he is 8-for-21 with three walks in nine games. The 26-year-old has moved back to second base with Yoan Moncada taking over at third base to start the season for the White Sox.
