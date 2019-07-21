Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rays.

Sanchez got the White Sox on the board in the seventh inning with a triple to right center, but the Rays would come away with a 4-2 victory in the series finale. He's now slashing .254/.314/.339 with two homers and 24 RBI through 88 games this season.