Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a strikeout in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Sanchez recorded his eighth RBI of the year Monday when he poked a two-out single off of Aaron Bummer. The 25-year-old has played in all nine of the White Sox games, and he is slashing a very efficient .296/.387/.593 in 27 at-bats. His performance is worth monitoring in the coming weeks, as he could become a solid fantasy asset if he keeps up his current production.