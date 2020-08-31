Sanchez's contract was purchased Monday from the White Sox's alternate training site.
Sanchez is known more for his glove than his bat, and he will replace Ryan Goins as the team's bench infielder going forward. He is not in Monday's lineup against the Twins.
