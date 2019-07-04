Sanchez received three stitches in his hand but could still play Saturday against the Cubs, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was stepped on during a pickoff attempt at third base Thursday. Stitches were required to close the wound, but X-rays were negative and manager Rick Renteria thinks Sanchez may be able to play in the team's final two games before the All-Star break, if he can stand the pain. Jose Rondon is the backup at second base.