Sanchez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against Tampa Bay.

Sanchez clubbed a solo homer to left field in the fourth inning, and he added another run in the ninth on a double to left. The 27-year-old is slashing .254/.315/.331 with 15 extra-base hits and 23 RBI over 86 contests in 2019.