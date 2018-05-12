Sanchez is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Sanchez will retreat to the pine after starting eight straight games, hitting an impressive .400 with a 1.000 OPS during that span. In his place, Matt Davidson will get a start at third base versus left-hander Jon Lester. Expect Sanchez back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

