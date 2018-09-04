White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day off Tuesday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.
Sanchez sits for just the second time since the start of July. He's hit .301/.414/.398 over his last 22 games. Jose Rondon will start at third base in his place.
