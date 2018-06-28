White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day-to-day with quad contusion
Sanchez was diagnosed with a left quad contusion and is considered day-to-day, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago
The versatile infielder suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Twins and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the Friday's series opener against the Rangers. If Sanchez is held out, Matt Davidson would likely take over at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Drives in four•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Knocks fifth homer in victory•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Gets second straight day off•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Stationed on bench against Red Sox•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits third homer Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits triple Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...