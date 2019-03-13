Sanchez injured his left shoulder giving for a groundball Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez is hoping to get back to play Wednesday against the Dodgers, although manager Rick Renteria is not going to rush him back. "I'm going to take liberties and control when he gets back in there," Renteria said. "He's a very valuable piece to us. I'm going to make sure he's doing fine. But he is doing well." Sanchez will be the starting second baseman when the regular season drops March 28 against the Royals.

