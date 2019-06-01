White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Delivers multi-hit night
Sanchez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Friday against Cleveland.
Sanchez tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning with a single to right-center, putting the White Sox ahead 6-1. He's now hit safely in six straight matchups, driving in four runs over that brief stretch.
