White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Delivers three hits
Sanchez finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Astros.
It was a hot night at the plate for Sanchez who tacked on his sixth double of the season along with a pair of singles and a run scored. There's not much to see here as the 26-year-old is batting just .235/.324/.634 with 13 RBI and one home run through 41 games.
