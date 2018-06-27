White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Drives in four
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.
Sanchez delivered the game-winning hit in this one, giving the White Sox a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a two-run single in the eventual 8-4 win. The four RBI are his most all season and matched a career high for the 25-year-old. He's now slashing .258/.304/.411 with five homers and 35 RBI on the year.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Knocks fifth homer in victory•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Gets second straight day off•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Stationed on bench against Red Sox•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits third homer Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits triple Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...