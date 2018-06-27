Sanchez went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Sanchez delivered the game-winning hit in this one, giving the White Sox a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning on a two-run single in the eventual 8-4 win. The four RBI are his most all season and matched a career high for the 25-year-old. He's now slashing .258/.304/.411 with five homers and 35 RBI on the year.