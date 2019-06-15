White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Drives in two Friday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Yankees.
Sanchez, who made his 24th consecutive start, continues a slow climb back to respectability. He was batting just .224 when his game streak started and is now up to .254, going 22-for-78 (.282) during that stretch. Nothing stands out as remarkable during the run, other than that he's no longer getting random off days due to poor hitting.
