Sanchez went 0-for-1 with two walks and was caught stealing in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.

Sanchez was dropped to ninth in the order, just the second time he's hit out of that spot this season. Like most lineups, the lower third of the White Sox's order is where the least productive hitters live, so whatever limited value Sanchez provides takes a hit if he's going to remain there. He's primarily hit out of the 2-hole, nearer the team's better hitters and where plate appearances are plentiful.