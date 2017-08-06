Sanchez will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Red Sox.

Sanchez will make his fifth start in six games Sunday, but he'll have a less clear path to playing time now that Matt Davidson (wrist) is back in action following a four-game absence. With Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson entrenched at the middle-infield spots, Sanchez and Tyler Saladino will be forced to compete with one another for starts at either third base or designated hitter -- whichever spot Davidson doesn't occupy -- more often than not.