White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Earns fifth start in six games
Sanchez will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez will make his fifth start in six games Sunday, but he'll have a less clear path to playing time now that Matt Davidson (wrist) is back in action following a four-game absence. With Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson entrenched at the middle-infield spots, Sanchez and Tyler Saladino will be forced to compete with one another for starts at either third base or designated hitter -- whichever spot Davidson doesn't occupy -- more often than not.
