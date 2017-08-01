Sanchez was a mid-game fill-in after Yoan Moncada (knee) left Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. He went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Since Moncada arrived in Chicago last week, there's been fewer opportunities for Sanchez. Moncada, whose injury is initially being called a bruised right knee, appears to have avoided serious injury but the White Sox will be cautious with their top prospect. Sanchez and/or Tyler Saladino will start at second base as long as Moncada is sidelined.