White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Enters game for Moncada
Sanchez (illness) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch runner after Yoan Moncada took a pitch off the knee. He remained in the game and went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in an 8-7 win over Boston.
Sanchez, who missed Tuesday's game because of an illness, opened Wednesday's game on the bench but was needed after Moncada was plunked. Sanchez remained in the game at second base while Jose Rondon slid from second to third. The White Sox have an off day Thursday when they presumably will make arrangements to cover the left side of the infield where Moncada and Tim Anderson (ankle) are dealing with injuries.
