White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Enters third base competition
Sanchez started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
One of the closely watched job battles in camp is at third base, where Matt Davidson appears to have an edge, based purely on the loud spring he's had (.375, three HR, 16 RBI). However, Sanchez has authored a fine spring himself, hitting .378 and is considered the better glove. He's has made 238 of his 293 career starts at second base, but third has been his second-most played position (48 starts). Manager Rick Renteria can serve both by having Davidson be the primary designated hitter and giving third base to Sanchez, who had career highs in home runs (12), RBI (59) and slugging (.413).
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Wins arbitration case•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Good to go for Thursday's game•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out with knee injury Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Leaves in pain Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Two hits Sunday•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...