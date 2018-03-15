Sanchez started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

One of the closely watched job battles in camp is at third base, where Matt Davidson appears to have an edge, based purely on the loud spring he's had (.375, three HR, 16 RBI). However, Sanchez has authored a fine spring himself, hitting .378 and is considered the better glove. He's has made 238 of his 293 career starts at second base, but third has been his second-most played position (48 starts). Manager Rick Renteria can serve both by having Davidson be the primary designated hitter and giving third base to Sanchez, who had career highs in home runs (12), RBI (59) and slugging (.413).