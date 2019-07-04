Sanchez was removed from Thursday's game against the Tigers with a right hand injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez hit a single in his only at-bat and sustained the injury when he was stepped on during a pickoff attempt in the third inning, forcing him from the contest. The severity of the injury is currently unclear, but the 27-year-old will have Friday's scheduled off day to recover before potentially missing any more time.

