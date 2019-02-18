Sanchez is expected to open the season as the White Sox's starting second baseman, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Sanchez and Yoan Moncada are expected to swap positions, with Moncada taking over at the hot corner and Sanchez covering second base -- at least until prospect Nick Madrigal is ready to debut. The 26-year-old has spent most of his time in the majors at the keystone, making 246 starts there, so he shouldn't have any issues with the transition.