White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Extends hitting streak
Sanchez went 3-for-5 in Monday's 12-2 win over the Orioles.
Sanchez is beginning to put his slow start behind him. He extended his hitting streak to five games and has reached base safely in eight straight. He's hitting .423 (11-for-26) with five runs and six walks during his on-base streak. Sanchez had been sharing second base with Jose Rondon but has started eight straight.
