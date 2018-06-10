White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Gets second straight day off
Sanchez was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day Saturday, but entered as pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss to Boston.
Sanchez delivered a pinch-hit triple, his MLB-leading seventh three-bagger. Manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he wanted to give "one of the hardest-working guys we have" a second consecutive day off to recharge. Expect Sanchez back in the starting lineup at third base for the series finale Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Stationed on bench against Red Sox•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits third homer Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits triple Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: May play some outfield•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Starts at short Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...