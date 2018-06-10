Sanchez was not in the starting lineup for a second straight day Saturday, but entered as pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 4-2 loss to Boston.

Sanchez delivered a pinch-hit triple, his MLB-leading seventh three-bagger. Manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he wanted to give "one of the hardest-working guys we have" a second consecutive day off to recharge. Expect Sanchez back in the starting lineup at third base for the series finale Sunday.