Sanchez started at third base and wen 1-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and one scored in Thursday's 14-7 win over the Royals.

Sanchez had the rare bases-clearing single in the seventh inning to blow open the game. The 25-year-old utility infielder is coming off the best season of his career and parlayed that into a job as the White Sox's primary third baseman in 2018. The rebuilding White Sox have prospects nipping at the major leagues, and they could reach Chicago this year, but none of those prospects are third basemen. This could be Sanchez's job all season long.