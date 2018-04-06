White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Goes 3-for-5 against Tigers
Sanchez went 3-for-5 and drove in three of Chicago's runs in the White Sox 9-7 defeat to Detroit on Thursday.
The 26-year-old is off to a hot start with the three-hit, three-RBI game bumping his slash line on the young season to an even .400/.500/.800 over his first 20 at-bats. It's been a good start to be sure and Sanchez would certainly emerge as a fantasy asset if he can parlay the early-season success into sustained production. He's coming off a 2017 where he slashed .267/.319/.413 over 534 at-bats, however, so he'll need to build on the early-season success over a much larger sample size before he can be confidently dubbed a reliable fantasy option.
