Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland.
Sanchez, who started at second base in place of the resting Nick Madrigal, popped his first home run of the season in the third inning. The utility infielder, who will also fill in at third base and shortstop, has played sporadically since rejoining the organization in late August.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Contract selected•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Inks minors deal with White Sox•
-
Yolmer Sanchez: Granted release by Giants•
-
Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Doesn't make team•
-
Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Exits with back tightness•