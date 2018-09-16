White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Goes deep vs. O's
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against Baltimore.
Sanchez belted a two-run blast to center in the fifth inning, but the White Sox would fall in the series finale 8-4. Prior to Sunday's performance, he hadn't recorded a home run since Aug. 12 against Cleveland. Sanchez is hitting .247 with eight home runs and 51 RBI through 143 games in 2018.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day off Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: On-base streak reaches 23•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Dropped to bottom of order•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Rare day off Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...