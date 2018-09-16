Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base Sunday against Baltimore.

Sanchez belted a two-run blast to center in the fifth inning, but the White Sox would fall in the series finale 8-4. Prior to Sunday's performance, he hadn't recorded a home run since Aug. 12 against Cleveland. Sanchez is hitting .247 with eight home runs and 51 RBI through 143 games in 2018.

