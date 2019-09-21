White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Has first four-hit game
Sanchez went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Tigers.
This was the first time Sanchez collected four hits in a game. He endured a miserable first two months of the season, but the 27-year-old infielder survived and will finish out the season as the primary starter at second base. His status beyond 2019, however, is murky. Second base prospect Nick Madrigal is close to hitting MLB and the left side of the infield is occupied by franchise building blocks. Sanchez could be a serviceable utility infielder, but the White Sox could easily replace him with a less-expensive option.
