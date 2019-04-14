White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Has impact in bad way Saturday
Sanchez went 0-for-2 and made a crucial error in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Yankees.
Sanchez, who opened the game on the bench against left-hander CC Sabathia, came on as a pinch hitter for Jose Rondon and finished up at second base. His misplay of a potential double-play groundball set the stage for New York's three-run seventh. The error was his team-high fourth in just 10 games. That shoddy defense, along with his .094 batting average, may eventually cost Sanchez his starting gig. Manager Rick Renteria told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that Sanchez is "pressing a little bit" but will start the series finale Sunday.
