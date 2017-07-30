Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Sanchez will hit the bench for the fourth time in seven games, with manager Rick Renteria swapping him out for Tyler Saladino, who will bat second and man third base. It's likely that Renteria will ride the hot hand between the two players before determining who ultimately claims an everyday role in the infield, but neither has done much to prove himself worthy of additional at-bats. Sanchez has slumped to an 8-for-39 (.205 average) mark at the plate since the All-Star break.