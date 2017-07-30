White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Heads to bench Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Sanchez will hit the bench for the fourth time in seven games, with manager Rick Renteria swapping him out for Tyler Saladino, who will bat second and man third base. It's likely that Renteria will ride the hot hand between the two players before determining who ultimately claims an everyday role in the infield, but neither has done much to prove himself worthy of additional at-bats. Sanchez has slumped to an 8-for-39 (.205 average) mark at the plate since the All-Star break.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out second straight game•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Picks up third straight start•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Held out again Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...