Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Sanchez started the first five games of the season at second base for the White Sox but will take a seat Friday for the fourth time in the last seven contests. The 26-year-old has struggled massively by going 3-for-30 with 10 strikeouts and one walk, while Jose Rondon grabs another start at the keystone in his absence.

