White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Friday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Sanchez started the first five games of the season at second base for the White Sox but will take a seat Friday for the fourth time in the last seven contests. The 26-year-old has struggled massively by going 3-for-30 with 10 strikeouts and one walk, while Jose Rondon grabs another start at the keystone in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Checks out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Resting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Scuffling to start season•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Included in lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...