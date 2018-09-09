White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday
Sanchez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sanchez started the past three games and even knocked a pair of doubles in Saturday's contest. Despite this, he'll get a day off, allowing Jose Rondon to take a turn at the hot corner in his stead.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day off Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: On-base streak reaches 23•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Collects three hits, stolen base•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Dropped to bottom of order•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Rare day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Snaps RBI drought•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...