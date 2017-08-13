White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Sunday
Sanchez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Though he'll give way to Tyler Saladino in the series finale, Sanchez, who had started the previous four games at third base, looks like he's being viewed as Rick Renteria's primary option at the position while Matt Davidson (thumb) remains on the 10-day disabled list. However, with Sanchez batting just .215 since the All-Star break and not offering much of an impact in any the counting stats categories, it will be difficult to wring much value out of him in anything besides AL-only leagues.
