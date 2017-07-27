White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Thursday
Sanchez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
Sanchez has been scuffling a lot at the plate lately, batting just .217 over the past 30 games. He'll get a night off for the series finale with the Cubs, allowing Tyler Saladino to log a start as the designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Sitting out second straight game•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Monday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Picks up third straight start•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Held out again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Friday•
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...