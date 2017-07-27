Sanchez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.

Sanchez has been scuffling a lot at the plate lately, batting just .217 over the past 30 games. He'll get a night off for the series finale with the Cubs, allowing Tyler Saladino to log a start as the designated hitter.

