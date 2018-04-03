White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Tuesday
Sanchez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game with the Blue Jays.
Sanchez seems to be a front-runner for starting third base duties to start the season, but he has just two hits in nine plate appearances thus far. He'll cede Tuesday's start to Tyler Saladino.
