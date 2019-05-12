Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 7-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has experienced a slow start to the year, and his May has been even worse, as he was hitting 4-for-22 (.182) in the month before Saturday. The homer was Sanchez's first of the year and just his second extra-base hit of May. Overall, Sanchez is batting .225 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, 10 runs and one steal in 89 at-bats this season.