White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits first homer
Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Sanchez was on the bench to start the game, but finished up at third base after pinch hitting for Tyler Saladino in the sixth inning. He'll be the regular third baseman to start the season and could retain that role as long as he produces offensively. So far, Sanchez has reached base safely in all four games played and contributed to an offense that's averaged a little more than six runs per game.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Gets starting nod Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Starts at third in spring finale•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Enters third base competition•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Wins arbitration case•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Good to go for Thursday's game•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...