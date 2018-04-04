Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Sanchez was on the bench to start the game, but finished up at third base after pinch hitting for Tyler Saladino in the sixth inning. He'll be the regular third baseman to start the season and could retain that role as long as he produces offensively. So far, Sanchez has reached base safely in all four games played and contributed to an offense that's averaged a little more than six runs per game.