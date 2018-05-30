White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits third homer Wednesday
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Indians.
The solo shot came in the ninth inning with the White Sox already down by nine, but it helped prevent the club from being shutout. The 25-year-old has strung together a nice stretch over the past four games, hitting .353 (6-for-17) with a homer, two triples and a steal in that span. On the year, Sanchez is now slashing .279/.314/.426.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits triple Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: May play some outfield•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Starts at short Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Day off Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Rocks fourth triple Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart