Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Indians.

The solo shot came in the ninth inning with the White Sox already down by nine, but it helped prevent the club from being shutout. The 25-year-old has strung together a nice stretch over the past four games, hitting .353 (6-for-17) with a homer, two triples and a steal in that span. On the year, Sanchez is now slashing .279/.314/.426.