White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits triple Sunday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI during Sunday's loss to the Tigers.
Sanchez tied the game at one with an RBI triple in the third inning, but the Tigers would go on to win 3-2. He's slashing .277/.315/.408 with two home runs and 23 RBI through his first 48 games. The 25-year-old figures to see plenty of opportunities at the plate moving forward as the starting third baseman.
