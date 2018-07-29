White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Homers Saturday, but still struggling
Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over Toronto.
The homer was just the second hit in the last 27 at-bats for Sanchez, whose struggles go back much further. He was hovering near .300 through the first month and a half, but a 66-game stretch in which the versatile infielder hit .224 (57-for-255) has dropped his season average to .249. There isn't a ready in-house option to take away his starting job at third base at this time, but it's becoming clear Sanchez is not the future answer at the position for the rebuilding White Sox.
