White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Included in lineup
Updating a previous report, Sanchez will start at second base and bat seventh Monday against the Indians.
An earlier version of the White Sox's lineup had Sanchez out of the starting nine, but it's fellow middle infielder Tim Anderson who will head to the bench instead. Sanchez has recorded one hit in his first 12 at-bats of the 2019 campaign.
