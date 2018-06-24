Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a 10-3 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Sanchez flashed the power and the speed Sunday, picking up his fifth home run and seventh stolen base of the year. The 25-year-old switch-hitter owns a .255/.303/.411 slash line and a league-leading eight triples. Sanchez has also lowered his strikeout rate from 22.9% last year to 19.9% so far in 2018.