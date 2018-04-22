White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Knocks in lone run
Sanchez went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Astros.
Sanchez had driven in nine runners over his first 10 games, but hasn't done that since before his RBI-double accounted for Chicago's lone score Sunday. His multi-position eligibility, coupled with an everyday role at third base -- he's played all 18 games so far -- could come in handy, but he's unlikely to hit for enough power to be a corner infielder.
