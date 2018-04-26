White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Leads team in average, OBP
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
This was the third multi-hit game in the last four for Sanchez, who extended his current hitting streak to five (8-for-18, .444). The run has moved Sanchez atop the team in batting average (.301) and on-base percentage (.354). He's the White Sox's everyday third baseman, but qualifies as a second baseman and middle infield where his low-wattage bat (career .370 slugging) is best deployed.
