Play

Sanchez exited Tuesday's game against the Angels early with an apparent right leg injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sanchez appeared to be in quite a bit of pain after fouling a ball off his right leg during his fourth-inning at-bat. He exited the game between innings and was replaced by Tyler Saladino at third base. We'll await word from the White Sox on the exact nature of his injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast