Sanchez exited Tuesday's game against the Angels early with an apparent right leg injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sanchez appeared to be in quite a bit of pain after fouling a ball off his right leg during his fourth-inning at-bat. He exited the game between innings and was replaced by Tyler Saladino at third base. We'll await word from the White Sox on the exact nature of his injury.