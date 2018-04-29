Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in he first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Sanchez opened the season hitting in the lower third of the batting order, but has been moved up to second after a nice start to the season. Sanchez has batted second or third the last six games, getting him 4.3 plate appearances per game compared to the 3.7 per game he was getting while hitting down in the order. He could be moved out of that spot when Avisail Garcia (hamstring) returns, but for now, hitting in between Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu is a potentially good spot for Sanchez.