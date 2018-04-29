White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moved up batting order
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in he first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Sanchez opened the season hitting in the lower third of the batting order, but has been moved up to second after a nice start to the season. Sanchez has batted second or third the last six games, getting him 4.3 plate appearances per game compared to the 3.7 per game he was getting while hitting down in the order. He could be moved out of that spot when Avisail Garcia (hamstring) returns, but for now, hitting in between Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu is a potentially good spot for Sanchez.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Leads team in average, OBP•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Knocks in lone run•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Continues to produce•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Goes 3-for-5 against Tigers•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits first homer•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...