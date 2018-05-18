White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in Friday's lineup
Sanchez is out of the lineup against Texas on Friday.
Sanchez will receive a standard day off following four straight starts, including an 0-for-4 showing during Thursday's series opener. In his place, Matt Davidson will start at third base and bat in the cleanup spot.
