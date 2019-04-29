White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not in lineup
Sanchez is not starting Monday against the Orioles.
Sanchez finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games as the White Sox face their fourth straight lefty. He's a switch hitter, but he's fared better against righties (.675 OPS) than lefties (.585 OPS) over the course of his career. Jose Rondon gets the call at the keystone.
