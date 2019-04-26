Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

Sanchez got hot at the plate (.900 OPS) and made nine consecutive starts before spending the last two games on the bench. The 26-year-old is still only slashing .230/.309/.262 with two extra-base hits through 68 plate appearances. Jose Rondon will start at second base and bat seventh in his absence.

