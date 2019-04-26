White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Not starting Friday
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
Sanchez got hot at the plate (.900 OPS) and made nine consecutive starts before spending the last two games on the bench. The 26-year-old is still only slashing .230/.309/.262 with two extra-base hits through 68 plate appearances. Jose Rondon will start at second base and bat seventh in his absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Extends hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Shows life at plate•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Has impact in bad way Saturday•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Remains on bench•
-
White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Hits bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...